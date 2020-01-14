Cymru Premier & non-league round-up

JD Cymru Premier

The final round before the league splits sees all matches kicking off at the same time with Newtown, Cardiff Met and Cefn Druids still in contention for the sixth and last spot in the top half of the table.

Saturday, 18 January

Aberystwyth Town v Penybont; 17:15 GMT: Rhys Griffiths' Penybont are three points clear of the bottom two after they gained a vital 3-2 victory at Cefn Druids, which extended their unbeaten run to three games. Five points seperate them and ninth-placed Aberystwyth, who have lost their last four home league games. The sides drew 1-1 at Penybont in October.

Bala Town v Cefn Druids; 17:15 GMT: Both sides suffered damaging defeats last weekend with Bala's title hopes dealt a blow following a late loss at Cardiff Met while Cefn Druids' top six aspirations were dented by their home defeat by Penybont which means their hopes of finishing the first phase in sixth spot is out of their hands. Third-placed Bala won 3-0 at The Rock in October.

Barry Town United v Carmarthen Town; 17:15 GMT: Carmarthen are unbeaten in their last three games but Kristian O'Leary's men remain in the bottom two - three points from safety and have yet to win in the league at Jenner Park. Barry are fourth in the table and in August won 1-0 at Richmond Park courtesy of a Clayton Green goal.

Cardiff Met v Caernarfon Town; 17:15 GMT: Cardiff Met kept their top six hopes alive with a late home win over Bala last weekend while Caernarfon, despite four games without a win, secured a top six spot after Cefn Druids were beaten by Penybont. Caernarfon won 2-1 at The Oval in November.

Newtown v Airbus UK Broughton; 17:15 GMT: Newtown are in the driving seat to secure the final top six spot ahead of the league's halfway season split - three points ahead of seventh-placed Cardiff Met. Airbus are bottom of the table and without a win in 10 games but Andy Owens' two goals secured a 2-0 win for the Wingmakers at Broughton in October.

The New Saints v Connah's Quay Nomads; 17:15 GMT: Leaders and champions New Saints host second placed Connah's Quay at Park Hall, with only a point separating them ahead of the mid season split. Saints have won their last three games while Nomads have won their last four. November's fiery encounter at Deeside Stadium ended 1-1.

BetVictor Southern Premier South

Saturday, 18 January

Merthyr Town v Farnborough; 15:00 GMT

Orchard Welsh Premier Women's League

Sunday, 19 January

Abergavenny v Cyncoed; 14:00 GMT

Cardiff Met v Port Talbot Town; 14:00 GMT

Cardiff City FC v Aberystwyth Town; 14;00 GMT