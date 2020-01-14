Conor Gallagher: Swansea City show interest in Chelsea midfielder

Conor Gallagher has played for England at five age group levels from under-17 to under-21

Swansea City are interested in signing Charlton Athletic's on-loan Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher.

Gallagher, 19, has scored six goals in 26 appearances for Charlton after joining on a season-long deal last August.

But the England Under-21 midfielder is likely to be recalled by Chelsea and sent out on a new loan.

Gallagher was part of the England Under-17 side which won the World Cup under Swansea head coach Steve Cooper.

Swansea have already signed two of Gallagher's team-mates in that squad this month in Rhian Brewster and Marc Guehi.

Striker Brewster has signed on loan from Liverpool for the rest of the season, while Chelsea defender Guehi has joined on a loan deal which could run until the summer of 2021.

The loss of Gallagher would be a blow to Charlton, as the Surrey-born player has impressed since arriving at The Valley.

He has been linked with a number of clubs but Swansea are hopeful the Cooper connection will prove decisive.

Swansea had not expected to do much business in the January transfer window for financial reasons.

But the loss of striker Sam Surridge - who was recalled by Bournemouth at the start of the month - changed the financial picture at the Liberty Stadium.

It is likely that more players will depart Swansea this month, with second-choice goalkeeper Kristoffer Nordfeldt a contender to move on.