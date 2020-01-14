Jake Cassidy: Stevenage sign Maidenhead United striker

From the section

Jake Cassidy has played for Hartlepool, Guiseley, Maidstone and Maidenhead in the National League

League Two strugglers Stevenage have signed striker Jake Cassidy from National League club Maidenhead United.

Stevenage say they have agreed a "five-figure fee" for the 26-year-old.

The Welsh forward has scored five league goals for Maidenhead this season and joins a Stevenage side bottom of the fourth tier, one point from safety.

Cassidy has played for several clubs in the English Football League, including Wolves, Tranmere and Notts County, but his last EFL appearance was in 2016.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.