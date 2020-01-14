Huddersfield Town: Football Association charge club after Barnsley defeat

Huddersfield Town boss Danny Cowley (right) has seen his side lose their past three games

Huddersfield Town have been charged with "failing to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion" by the Football Association.

The charge relates to an incident in the 96th minute of Saturday's 2-1 Championship defeat at Yorkshire rivals Barnsley.

The defeat left the Terriers four points above the relegation zone.

Huddersfield have until 18:00 GMT on Friday to respond to the charge.