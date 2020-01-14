FA Cup: Tranmere v Watford postponed

Tranmere's FA Cup third-round replay at home to Watford on Tuesday has been postponed due to heavy rainfall.

Liverpool Women's match against Manchester United at Tranmere's Prenton Park home was postponed on Sunday and further bad weather is forecast throughout Tuesday.

The first game between the clubs ended in a thrilling draw as the League One side fought back from 3-0 down.

No revised date has yet been finalised for the fixture to take place on.

