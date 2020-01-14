Burton Albion: West Ham United's Joe Powell joins Brewers on two-and-a-half year deal

Joe Powell's only first-team game for West Ham was an 8-0 League Cup win over Macclesfield in September 2018

Burton Albion have signed West Ham United's Joe Powell for an undisclosed fee on a two-and-a-half year contract.

The 21-year-old midfielder made just one first-team appearance for the Hammers, but had a successful loan at Northampton Town last season, losing just one of the 10 games he played.

"He's a young player with a lot of potential," said boss Nigel Clough.

"He wants to play first-team football and recognises that initially in order do that he needs to drop down."

Powell, who has featured for West Ham in their EFL Trophy side for the last four seasons, signed too late to make his Burton debut in Tuesday's League One home game with MK Dons.

"I'm here to learn some more," he said. "I'm hard working, box-to-box, very good on the ball and I like to create moments in the game that lead to goals."

Clough's Brewers are 11th in League One, just two points off the play-off places.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.