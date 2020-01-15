Highland & Lowland League boundary to be reviewed

Cove Rangers won promotion to Scottish League Two after beating Berwick Rangers 7-0 in a two-legged play-off

The geographical boundary separating the Highland and Lowland Leagues will be reviewed later this month.

Currently, if a club is relegated from Scottish League Two, its new placement is decided by whether it is based north or south of the River Tay.

That means the relegated side could join the league that did not have its champions promoted, creating complications for organisers.

The present system has been in place since the 2014-15 season.

But it could be altered after a Hampden meeting between all relevant bodies on 29 January.

As things stand, the bottom League Two side faces a two-legged play-off against the winner of a play-off between the Highland and Lowland League champions.

'A lot of work needs to be thought through'

Former Montrose chairman Derek Sim

Playing in the Highland League, there are a number of clubs around the Aberdeen area, so the travel costs and the time getting to matches aren't too great.

However, if you look at the Lowland League, with the clubs based between the Edinburgh and the Glasgow areas, you will probably find that in terms of the number of games you would be playing, your overall travel costs would be less than travelling in the Highland League.

And obviously the games that are outwith the Aberdeenshire area, and moving in to Moray, Inverness, Brora and dare I say Wick.

So I think there is a lot of work that needs to be thought through by the Scottish FA and the current set-up that we have.