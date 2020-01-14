Glentoran: Hrvoje Plum and Marijan Antolovic sign one-year extensions at the Oval

Plum has been one of the Irish Premiership's most impressive performers this season

Croatian pair Hrvoje Plum and Marijan Antolovic have signed one-year contract extensions at the Oval.

The new deals will keep midfielder Plum and goalkeeper Antolovic at the east Belfast club until the end of next season.

Plum has been an integral player for Mick McDermott's side, scoring 13 goals - including six direct free-kicks - in 26 appearances.

Both players joined Glentoran from Croatian side NK Osijek last summer.

Their arrivals came a day after an announcement that the takeover of the club by a UK-based consortium has been completed.

Glentoran went top of the Irish Premiership table for the first time since September 2013 on Saturday, only to be replaced by Linfield after they defeated Cliftonville on Monday night.

McDermott's second-placed side are away to second-from-bottom Institute in the league this weekend.