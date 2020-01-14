Kieffer Moore: Cardiff to drop interest in Wigan striker

Kieffer Moore joined Wigan from Barnsley

Cardiff are set to drop their interest in Wigan striker Kieffer Moore.

Latics manager Paul Cook revealed last week they had rejected a bid from the Bluebirds for the 27-year-old.

Cardiff will not be following up their initial approach for the Wales striker and will look at other options as they bid to strengthen in January.

Bluebirds goalkeeper Neil Etheridge will not travel for the FA Cup replay at Carlisle United as speculation over his future at Cardiff continues.

Premier League side West Ham United are thought to be admirers of the 29-year-old as they look to add to their goalkeeping options.

The Hammers had been close to a deal for Middlesbrough's Darren Randolph, though it has been placed on hold because of the Republic of Ireland international's thigh injury.

Etheridge was dropped to the bench for Sunday's south Wales derby draw with Swansea, with Cardiff manager Neil Harris suggesting he had been unsettled by speculation.

He has since confirmed he will not be involved in Wednesday night's game at League Two Carlisle, adding: "I'm not saying he's not going to be involved from now until the end of the month, but at the moment being on the training pitch is what he needs."