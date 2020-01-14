Swansea City goalkeeper Nordfeldt departs Liberty Stadium

Kristoffer Nordfeldt has made 11 appearances for Sweden

Goalkeeper Kristoffer Nordfeldt has left Swansea City to join Turkish club Genclerbirligi on a free transfer.

The Sweden international, 30, has been No. 2 to Freddie Woodman at the Championship club this season.

Nordfeldt made 47 Swansea appearances in total having joined the then Premier League club from Dutch side Heerenveen in 2015.

His departure means Erwin Mulder, Swansea's current third-choice keeper, will provide back-up to Woodman.

Nordfeldt, whose Liberty Stadium contract was due to expire this summer, played twice for Swansea in the Premier League as he served as deputy to Lukasz Fabianski.

He played 25 games last season but has made just four cup appearances this term under head coach Steve Cooper.