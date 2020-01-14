Newport sign winger Green from Barnsley

Jordan Green will wear the number 33 shirt for Newport

Newport County have signed winger Jordan Green from Barnsley on loan until the end of the season.

The 24-year-old winger joined the Championship side in the January transfer window of 2019, signing from Yeovil after starting out at Fulham.

Green joined Yeovil from Bournemouth before the move to Oakwell where he made 12 League One appearances.

"I am delighted to sign. This opportunity will give me a great chance for regular football," he said.