Manny Smith's last appearance for Wrexham was a 2-0 win over Eastleigh in December 2018

Wrexham defender Manny Smith has been forced to retire due to a serious knee injury.

The 31-year old also played for Walsall, Halesowen Town, Notts County and Gateshead.

Smith was injured in August 2018 and has made just one appearance since.

"There is no need to be sorry or anything, it's the start of a whole new chapter for me," Smith said. "I would like to thank the fans and everyone at Wrexham for supporting me."