Charlton19:45Fulham
Venue: The Valley

Charlton Athletic v Fulham (Wed)

Tom Cairney in action for Fulham
Fulham midfielder Tom Cairney is the Whites' joint second-highest goalscorer this season, with six goals
Charlton Athletic trio Chuks Aneke (groin), Josh Cullen (ankle) and Chris Solly (illness) are back in training.

Lyle Taylor (thigh) is also closing in on a return but fellow striker Macauley Bonne (hamstring) is sidelined.

Fulham will assess winger Anthony Knockaert, who went off with a hamstring injury during Friday's 1-0 win over Middlesbrough.

Top scorer Aleksandar Mitrovic (ankle) is out, but Terence Kongolo could make his debut after joining on loan.

Defender Steven Sessegnon (thigh), midfielder Harrison Reed (calf) and forward Aboubakar Kamara (ankle) are doubts for the Whites, who are four points off the automatic promotion places after winning three of their past four league games.

Charlton, meanwhile, have won just one of their past 16 matches in the Championship, dropping from seventh to 19th in the table in the process.

Match facts

  • Charlton are winless in 10 league games (D6 L4) against Fulham since beating them at The Valley in a Premier League tie in December 2004.
  • Fulham have lost each of their last six away London derby matches, last winning such a game in April 2018 against Millwall in the Championship.
  • Charlton have managed just one victory in their last seven league games at the Valley (D3 L3), failing to keep a single clean sheet. The Addicks last conceded in eight successive home league games back in April 2017.
  • After losing each of their 10 Premier League London derbies last season, Fulham have only lost one of their four such matches this season (W2 D1), though that defeat did come at Brentford last month.
  • Despite Tomer Hemed failing to score in his seven league appearances for Charlton this season, he has netted five times against Fulham in just three previous appearances - more English league goals than versus any other side.
  • Since his league debut for Fulham in February 2018, Aleksandar Mitrovic has only missed three such games for Fulham; the Lilywhites have won two of those matches, however (L1), including beating Middlesbrough last time out.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1West Brom281411350311953
2Leeds28157643241952
3Fulham28146842301248
4Brentford28145944212347
5Nottm Forest27138638271147
6Swansea2812973431345
7Millwall28111163632444
8Bristol City2812884240244
9Preston2812793934543
10Sheff Wed28126103931842
11Blackburn28117104035540
12Hull28116114036439
13Cardiff2891273941-239
14QPR28115124651-538
15Derby2891092936-737
16Reading27106113431336
17Middlesbrough28810102835-734
18Birmingham2896133445-1133
19Charlton2878133741-429
20Huddersfield2878133144-1329
21Stoke2884163442-828
22Barnsley2859143551-1624
23Wigan2858152543-1823
24Luton2863193461-2721
View full Championship table

