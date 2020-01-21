Charlton Athletic v Fulham (Wed)
Charlton Athletic trio Chuks Aneke (groin), Josh Cullen (ankle) and Chris Solly (illness) are back in training.
Lyle Taylor (thigh) is also closing in on a return but fellow striker Macauley Bonne (hamstring) is sidelined.
Fulham will assess winger Anthony Knockaert, who went off with a hamstring injury during Friday's 1-0 win over Middlesbrough.
Top scorer Aleksandar Mitrovic (ankle) is out, but Terence Kongolo could make his debut after joining on loan.
Defender Steven Sessegnon (thigh), midfielder Harrison Reed (calf) and forward Aboubakar Kamara (ankle) are doubts for the Whites, who are four points off the automatic promotion places after winning three of their past four league games.
Charlton, meanwhile, have won just one of their past 16 matches in the Championship, dropping from seventh to 19th in the table in the process.
Match facts
- Charlton are winless in 10 league games (D6 L4) against Fulham since beating them at The Valley in a Premier League tie in December 2004.
- Fulham have lost each of their last six away London derby matches, last winning such a game in April 2018 against Millwall in the Championship.
- Charlton have managed just one victory in their last seven league games at the Valley (D3 L3), failing to keep a single clean sheet. The Addicks last conceded in eight successive home league games back in April 2017.
- After losing each of their 10 Premier League London derbies last season, Fulham have only lost one of their four such matches this season (W2 D1), though that defeat did come at Brentford last month.
- Despite Tomer Hemed failing to score in his seven league appearances for Charlton this season, he has netted five times against Fulham in just three previous appearances - more English league goals than versus any other side.
- Since his league debut for Fulham in February 2018, Aleksandar Mitrovic has only missed three such games for Fulham; the Lilywhites have won two of those matches, however (L1), including beating Middlesbrough last time out.