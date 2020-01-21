Leicester City v West Ham United

Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers could lose three league games in a row as a manager for the first time since November 2014 with Liverpool.

TEAM NEWS

Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi is nearing a return after three matches out with a knee injury and may be included in the match-day squad.

Hamza Choudhury and Ben Chilwell should feature after being left out against Burnley for arriving late to training.

West Ham forward Felipe Anderson has been ruled out for a month with a back injury, while Andriy Yarmolenko will not be available until mid-February.

Michail Antonio is in contention after four games out with a thigh problem.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@Wilsonfooty: Less than a month ago, West Ham's home defeat to a less-than-full-strength Leicester side drew the curtain on Manuel Pellegrini's forgettable time as manager. He was sacked within two hours of the final whistle, meaning that the club which employed only five managers in its first 87 years of existence has now gone through 10 managers in the last 20.

Leicester's brief flirtation with the title race has been extinguished by four defeats in six games - it's now about cementing Champions League football for next season.

That would be a tremendous first step as manager for Brendan Rodgers - and you get the feeling that this Leicester side will be a force for some years to come.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

West Ham will not make it easy for Leicester but I don't think they have enough of a presence up front, and the Hammers need some reinforcements for the relegation battle that lies in front of them.

Prediction: 2-1

Lawro's full predictions v Ride bassist Steve Queralt

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Leicester have lost just one of their past 10 Premier League games against West Ham (W5, D4), a 2-0 home defeat in May 2018.

West Ham have won only twice in 10 Premier League away meetings (D4, L4).

Leicester City

Leicester's four defeats in six Premier League games is only one fewer than in their first 27 league matches under Brendan Rodgers.

The defeat against Southampton was a second in a row at home, having lost only once at the King Power Stadium in the previous 15 league fixtures.

The Foxes have conceded 12 goals in their last six Premier League fixtures, one more than in their opening 17 matches.

Brendan Rodgers could lose three league games in a row for the first time since November 2014 with Liverpool.

The Foxes have conceded just one goal from a corner, the best record of any Premier League team, along with Liverpool.

Leicester's tally of eight clean sheets is bettered only by Liverpool's nine.

Ricardo Pereira is the Premier League's top tackler in 2019-20, winning 96 of his challenges. Team-mate Wilfred Ndidi is second on 82.

Leicester's last nine league goals were scored by nine different players.

West Ham United