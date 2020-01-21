Tottenham Hotspur v Norwich City

Tottenham head coach Jose Mourinho is looking to avoid equalling his longest Premier League winless run of five matches set at Chelsea from April to May 2007 and at Manchester United from April to May 2017.

TEAM NEWS

Tottenham midfielder Tanguy Ndombele has recovered from the hip injury he suffered on New Year's Day.

Head coach Jose Mourinho remains without Ben Davies, Harry Kane, Hugo Lloris and Moussa Sissoko.

Norwich defender Ben Godfrey is suspended following his sending off against Bournemouth.

Emiliano Buendia has been ruled out with a muscle problem and joins Timm Klose, Mario Vrancic and Ralf Fahrmann on the sidelines.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@SimonBrotherton: Tottenham came within 10mm of a stoppage-time winner at Watford on Saturday but ultimately had Paulo Gazzaniga to thank for a point following his penalty save from Troy Deeney.

It means they haven't scored in the league since Harry Kane's penalty equaliser the last time they played Norwich just after Christmas. That's three blanks in a row for the first time in just over six years.

Norwich led twice in the recent encounter at Carrow Road, which ended in a 2-2 draw, and enjoyed a first win in 10 league games at the weekend at home to free-falling Bournemouth.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Tottenham Hotspur head coach Jose Mourinho: "The people fighting for top four or six, you lose two matches and you drop back and you win two matches and you go up.

"So I think every game has a meaning. I know Norwich are in their fight and they come from a positive victory and they will try to get their points."

Norwich City head coach Daniel Farke: "We've had the biggest injury crisis of all our competitors at this level as well. We haven't had a lot of luck.

"We know it will be a big sensation - maybe a miracle - that we stay in this league.

"A relegation battle is good to experience. It shows the character and personality of the players. We were praised a lot last season for that and we've shown it again this season."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Tottenham have now gone four league games without a win, and three without a goal - so it is fair to say their manager Jose Mourinho needs both to arrive on Wednesday.

Norwich played well when these two sides met at Carrow Road last month, but they have the worst away record in the Premier League so it is hard to see them getting anything this time.

Prediction: 2-1

Dele Alli scored their most recent league goal from open play against Brighton on Boxing Day. They have since had 52 goal attempts in open play without scoring

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Norwich are looking to avoid home and away defeats by Spurs for only the second time in a Premier League season, having done so in 2012-13.

The Canaries have won twice at Spurs in the Premier League, in 1993 and 2012.

Tottenham Hotspur

Spurs are winless in four league games, having won five of their opening seven under Jose Mourinho.

Tottenham's tally of 31 points is 20 fewer than they had at this stage of last season. They are guaranteed to have fewer than 41 points after 24 matches for the first time since 2008-09.

They have failed to score in the league since drawing 2-2 at Norwich on 28 December. They could equal their Premier League club record of four consecutive matches without scoring.

Spurs have won only one of the last eight league games that Harry Kane did not play in, and have scored just four goals from 104 shot attempts in those matches.

Norwich City