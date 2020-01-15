Barbra Banda leaves Spain's EdF Logrono for China

From the section

Zambia's Barbra Banda spent two years at Spanish side EdF Logrono

Spanish Women's League side EdF Logrono has confirmed that that Zambia's Barbra Banda has left the club to join Chinese club Shanghai Shengli.

The 19-year-old has reportedly joined as a free agent after leaving Logrono and has signed a three-year deal in China.

She joins Nigeria's Francisca Ordega at the club.

Shengli were runners in the 2019 up to Chinese Women's Super League, eight points behind champions Jiangsu Suning.