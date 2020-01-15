Tyler Smith: Rochdale sign forward from Sheffield United

Smith made over 30 league appearances across loan spells at Bristol Rovers and Doncaster Rovers

Rochdale have signed forward Tyler Smith on loan from Premier League side Sheffield United until the end of the season.

The 21-year-old spent the first half of the campaign on loan at fellow League One side Bristol Rovers.

Smith joined the Blades in 2018, but is yet to appear for Chris Wilder's men and spent the first half of last season on loan at National League side Barrow.

In January 2019, Smith joined Doncaster Rovers, scoring twice on his debut.

