Stevie Mallan: Hibernian midfielder facing two months out

Mallan's late penalty helped Hibs to victory at St Mirren in November

Hibernian midfielder Stevie Mallan has been ruled out for around two months after knee surgery.

The 23-year-old was injured in the Boxing Day derby win over Hearts and did not travel with the squad to their winter training camp in Spain.

Mallan, who had the operation on Tuesday, has scored three times in 26 appearances this season.

"The surgeon was pleased with how everything went and I'm in safe hands at Hibs' training centre," he said.

"I've been given two months as a rough guide but I'll throw myself into the programme that's been drawn up for me and see where it takes me."