Zak Rudden: Rangers striker signs for Partick Thistle

Rudden impressed in the Championship during his Falkirk loan spell last season

Partick Thistle have signed Rangers striker Zak Rudden on a two-and-a-half year deal.

Rudden joins the Scottish Championship side for a nominal fee, with Rangers "retaining options" on his future.

The Scotland Under-19 forward netted 12 goals in the second tier on loan at Falkirk last term and spent the first half of this season at Plymouth Argyle.

"There were many other clubs interested in signing him," said Firhill manager Ian McCall.

"So we are delighted Zak has chosen Partick Thistle to continue his career. There is a lot of improvement in Zak and he is a player that will excite our supporters."