Coventry City v Birmingham: Clubs agree near 50:50 ticket split for St Andrew's FA Cup tie

Max Biamou's two goals in the third-round replay against Bristol Rovers helped set up Coventry City's home FA Cup fourth-round clash with Birmingham City

Coventry City and Birmingham City will both have around half of the available tickets for their FA Cup fourth-round tie at St Andrew's on 25 January.

As the designated 'home' side, Coventry, who are groundsharing with Blues this season, will have use of the home dressing room.

The two clubs have come to an agreement over the ticket allocation.

But Blues supporters will not be allowed to use their traditional Tilton Road home end.

Birmingham fans have been allocated the Main Stand as well as the Gil Merrick Stand Upper and the current home section of the Gil Merrick Stand Lower at the Railway End of the ground. The away section of the Gil Merrick Stand Lower will not be used.

Coventry will have use of the Kop Stand as they have had for their home games this season, with the option of using the Tilton Road End if required.

The game has also been confirmed as a standard Saturday 15:00 GMT kick-off.

In a club statement, Birmingham City said: "Both clubs are conscious of the unique circumstances of this match.

"Coventry and Blues have worked closely together this season in making the groundshare arrangement as successful as possible, developing a friendly and productive relationship between the clubs.

"And we will continue that work for this tie, to ensure a great experience for all supporters on what has already become an eagerly awaited local derby.

"Both Coventry and ourselves hope that all supporters will embrace the uniqueness of the game and make it a memorable show of unity in football."

It's good to share