Joshua Kayode: Carlisle sign Rotherham forward on half-season loan

Kayode spent the first half of the season on loan at Gateshead, where he scored nine goals in 27 appearances

Carlisle United have signed Rotherham United forward Joshua Kayode on loan until the end of the current campaign.

The 19-year-old joins on a half-season loan deal, having spent the first half of the season at National League North side Gateshead.

"He's a player who is young, ambitious, and he wants to make an impact," Carlisle boss Chris Beech said.

"He's 100% up for this opportunity and he wants to come in and do as well as he can."

Kayode was an unused substitute during Rotherham's 3-1 away win at Oxford United last weekend, and featured in their 3-2 EFL Trophy victory over Doncaster Rovers in October.

He signed for the Millers in 2017, before joining Chesterfield on loan last season, where he made three appearances.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.