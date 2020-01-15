Beram Kayal: Israel international returns to Brighton after loan at Charlton ends

Beram Kayal (right) joined Brighton from Celtic in January 2014

Midfielder Beram Kayal has returned to parent club Brighton after his season-long loan deal with Charlton was terminated by mutual consent.

The 31-year-old Israel international made the last of his six appearances for the Addicks in November, shortly before having groin surgery.

Kayal joined Charlton on transfer deadline day in August with West Brom pair Sam Field and Jonathan Leko.

The Seagulls expect Kayal to be back to full fitness "soon."

Meanwhile, Charlton have also announced midfielder Joe Ledley is leaving the club after his short-term contract ended.

The Addicks are 19th in the Championship, five points clear of the relegation zone.