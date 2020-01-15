Christoffer Mafoumbi: Congo goalkeeper joins Morecambe on loan from Blackpool

From the section

Christoffer Mafoumbi was part of the Congo squad that reached the 2015 African Cup of Nations quarter-finals

Morecambe have signed Congo goalkeeper Christoffer Mafoumbi on loan from Blackpool until the end of the season.

The 25-year-old France-born stopper has made just 18 league appearances since joining the Seasiders in July 2017.

Mafoumbi, who has played club football in France, Bulgaria and South Africa, becomes Shrimps boss Derek Adams' fifth signing of the January transfer window.

Morecambe are 23rd in League Two, three points above bottom side Stevenage, and they visit Northampton on Saturday.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.