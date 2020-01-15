Alfredo Morelos: Rangers striker 'gets a raw deal' from media - Kenny Miller

Alfredo Morelos made a gesture after being sent off in Rangers' win over Celtic

Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos gets "a raw deal" from the media but "does not help himself", according to former Ibrox forward Kenny Miller.

The Colombian has scored 28 goals this season but been sent off in two of his past three matches, including Rangers' Old Firm derby win over Celtic.

He netted 29 last term but was red-carded five times, with one rescinded.

"He does get a raw deal from - initially - referees and media," Miller told BBC Radio Scotland's Sportsound.

"He definitely would get treated differently in my opinion.

"But on the other side of it, I don't feel he helps himself with the things he got involved in last season with the discipline issues."

Morelos, 23, was shown a second yellow card in his side's 2-1 Celtic Park victory earlier this month, and drew a hand across his neck in an apparent throat-slitting gesture as he left the field.

Rangers claimed their striker was "singled out for special attention" and defended his gesture, saying that "some of the things said and written about him leave a lot to be desired and do nothing to suggest Scottish football is the most welcoming of environments".

Celtic midfielder Ryan Christie was later banned for three games after being found guilty of grabbing Morelos by the genitals.

"It doesn't matter what these gestures mean, they don't look good," Miller added.

"For me, he has learned. He looks a changed player, more controlled. He's got to be more clever than the people he's playing against. Last season, people were always going to try and provoke him and it's still the same.

"There should be an arrogance to think, 'I'm not going to get involved with you'. I don't mean he's better than the opponent as a person, but you've got to be above it. You should be that good at what you do that you shouldn't allow people to affect you. I still believe he has improved in that this year."

Partick Thistle striker Miller, who turned 40 last month, played over 200 games for Rangers across three spells, leaving in the summer of 2018, and also spent a season at Celtic.

Neil Lennon's men top the Scottish Premiership by two points, but the Ibrox side have a game in hand.

Miller expects Steven Gerrard's men to halt Celtic's bid for a ninth-straight title after their most recent derby win, and bossing the Scottish League Cup final in December despite losing 1-0.

"There is a lot of pressure on Celtic players and staff from their fans," the striker said.

"A year, year-and-a-half ago, they could have been counting nine, 10, 11 [titles] and thinking it was going to be as easy as that. Now, there is a real challenge That's credit to Steven and his players and staff. How they're playing has dominated the past two Old Firm games."