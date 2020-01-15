James Tilley: Grimsby Town sign midfielder from Premier League side Brighton & Hove Albion

James Tilley made three senior appearances during his time with Brighton & Hove Albion

Grimsby Town have signed midfielder James Tilley from Premier League side Brighton & Hove Albion on an 18-month contract.

The 21-year-old has spent time on loan with National League side Yeovil Town this season, making 21 appearances.

He joins the Mariners, who are 17th in the League Two table, with the option of a further year at the club.

"He is a wonderfully hard working young man so he will fit in with us a treat and our boys," said boss Ian Holloway.

