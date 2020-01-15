Sheffield Wednesday launch season ticket guaranteed for 10 years after Premier League promotion

Hillsborough has been Sheffield Wednesday's home since 1899

Sheffield Wednesday have launched a season-ticket plan that guarantees fans a seat for 10 years after their next promotion to the Premier League.

The '10-year season ticket', described by the Championship club as "completely innovative", will cost up to £6,400.

Confusingly, the ticket will be valid for a minimum of 15 years.

But the longer it takes for Wednesday to return to the top flight - where they last played in 2000 - the longer the multi-year ticket will be valid.

A limited number of the tickets will be made available - to adults only - with the cheapest priced at £4,550 for the Hillsborough Kop, which is behind the goal, and the most expensive at £6,400 for the two-tier South Stand, which runs along the side of the pitch.

Fans will be able to use the tickets from the start of next season.

Wednesday are currently sixth in the Championship, with a chance of promotion this season, but the club have pledged that even if they go up to the Premier League between now and 2025, the ticket will remain valid until 2035.

If they win their next promotion to the Premier League after 2025, then the ticket will remain valid for a decade from the date they go up, at no extra cost. So, for instance, if Wednesday ended their top-flight exile in 2028, the ticket would remain valid until 2038.

However, the clock on that 10-year period, once activated by promotion to the Premier League, would not be stopped if the club were then relegated back to the Championship.

But what if the club are not promoted in 10 years?

"This makes no difference," Wednesday said. "There is no maximum to the numbers of years outside the Premier League. For example, if we achieve promotion in 15 years, those first 15 years are free and then the 10 years start to count down."

The club also say that there is an option to sell the seats back to the club on a season by season basis.

In addition, they have pledged that the tickets will remain valid even if Wednesday are sold to new owners.