Matty Kennedy: St Johnstone midfielder signs Aberdeen pre-contract

Matty Kennedy has scored five goals in 21 appearances this season

Aberdeen have beaten Hearts to the pre-contract signing of St Johnstone midfielder Matty Kennedy.

The 25-year-old will move to Pittodrie next term on a three-year deal.

A St Johnstone player since 2018, Kennedy has scored five goals in 21 appearances this term, earning a first Northern Ireland call-up in October.

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes said he showed a "real desire" to move north "when there were other options available to him".

Kennedy is McInnes' second January capture, following the addition of former Hibernian midfielder Dylan McGeouch, who joined the club immediately from English League One Sunderland.

Belfast-born Kennedy began his professional career at Kilmarnock, before joining Everton in 2012, although he never made a first-team appearance for the Premier League side.

He was loaned out to Tranmere, MK Dons and Scottish Premiership side Hibernian, then agreed a transfer to Cardiff City in 2015.

A series of loan spells at Port Vale, Plymouth and Porstmouth followed before Kennedy signed for Tommy Wright's St Johnstone in the summer of 2018.