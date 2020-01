Scottish Premiership ins and outs - January 2020

The January transfer window closes at midnight on Friday 31st, but what business has each Scottish Premiership club done so far?

Remember, you can check out all the day's rumours in today's gossip column.

Aberdeen

In: Dylan McGeouch, midfielder (Sunderland, undisclosed); Mark Gallagher, midfielder (Ross County, undisclosed).

Out: None permanent. Loan: Ethan Ross, midfielder (Dunfermline Athletic).

Celtic

In: Patryk Klimala, forward (Jagiellonia Bialystok, undisclosed).

Out: Scott Sinclair, midfielder (Preston North End, undisclosed).

Loan: Lee O'Connor, defender (Partick Thistle).

Hamilton Academical

In: None permanent. Loan: Andy Dales, midfielder (Scunthorpe United); Luke Southwood, goalkeeper (Reading).

Out: Darian MacKinnon, midfielder (Partick Thistle); Leon McCann, defender (Airdrieonians, loan to permanent). Loan ended: Luke Southwood, goalkeeper (Reading); Sam Stubbs, defender (Middlesbrough); Korede Adedoyin, forward (Everton).

Loan: George Stanger, defender (Forfar Athletic).

Heart of Midlothian

In: Donis Avdijaj, forward (Trabzonspor).

Out: Glenn Whelan, midfielder; Aidan Keena, forward (Hartlepool United, undisclosed); Kevin Silva, goalkeeper (Toronto, undisclosed).

Hibernian

In: None permanent. Loan: Stephane Omeonga, midfielder (Genoa)

Out: Josh Vela, midfielder (Shrewsbury Town).

Kilmarnock

In: Nicke Kabamba, forward (Hartlepool United, undisclosed); Harry Bunn, forward (unattached).

Out: Simeon Jackson, forward. Loan ended: Liam Millar, forward (Liverpool); Osman Sow, forward (Dundee United).

Loan: Dom Thomas, midfielder (Dunfermline Athletic).

Livingston

In: None permanent. Loan: Robby McCrorie, goalkeeper (Rangers); Ciaron Brown, defender (Cardiff City); Ryan Schofield, goalkeeper (Huddersfield Town).

Out: None permanent. Loan ended: Matija Sarkic, goalkeeper (Aston Villa); Jack Stobbs, midfielder (Sheffield Wednesday).

Loan: Raffael De Vita, midfielder (Falkirk).

Motherwell

In: None permanent. Loan: Mikael Ndjoli, forward (Bournemouth).

Out: None.

Rangers

In: None.

Out: Eros Grezda, midfielder (Osijek, undisclosed); Serge Atakayi, forward (SJK Seinajoki, undisclosed); Zak Rudden, forward (Partick Thistle, undisclosed).

Loan: Jamie Murphy, forward (Burton Albion); Robby McCrorie, goalkeeper (Livingston); Jamie Barjonas, defender (Partick Thistle); Nicky Hogarth, goalkeeper (Stirling Albion).

Ross County

In: Coll Donaldson, defender (Inverness Caledonian Thistle, undisclosed); Jordan Tillson, midfielder (Exeter City).

Out: Mark Gallagher, midfielder (Aberdeen, undisclosed); Jack Ruddy, goalkeeper.

St Johnstone

In: None.

Out: None permanent.

Loan: Ross Callachan, midfielder (Dundee).

St Mirren

In: Conor McCarthy, midfielder (Cork City, undisclosed); Jamie McGrath, defender (Dundalk). Loan: Akin Famewo, defender (Norwich City).

Out: None permanent. Loan ended: Sean McLoughlin, defender (Hull City).

Loan: Conor McBrearty, midfielder (Stenhousemuir); Nicholas McAllister, defender (Albion Rovers).