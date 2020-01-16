Glentoran: High-flying Oval team sign Mitchell and Marron from Glenavon

Caolan Marron joined the Lurgan Blues from Warrenpoint Town in 2015

Title-chasing Glentoran have brought in striker Andrew Mitchell and defender Caolan Marron from Glenavon with Calum Birney going the other way.

It's a major blow for Glenavon to lose striker Mitchell and defender Marron after Rhys Marshall's recent departure to Shamrock Rovers.

Glentoran are the Premiership's form team with an unbeaten run of 14 league games taking them to second place.

Defender Birney joins the Lurgan Blues after eight years at the Oval.

Marron joins on a two-and-a-half year deal.

Glentoran's double swoop comes after the players, Marijan Antolovic, Hrvoje Plum and Chris Gallagher signed contract extensions with the east Belfast side.

Striker Mitchell, the league's top goalscorer in 2016-17 with Dungannon Swifts, rejoined his boyhood club at the end of that season but now joins the Glens to add another dimension to their already potent attack.

Calum Birney scored 12 goals in 200 appearances for Glentoran

Mick McDermott's side are the league second highest goalscorers having found the net 51 times during the current campaign, only Crusaders (58) have scored more.

Reigning Ulster Young Player of the Year Marron made his Glenavon debut in 2016 and will hope to solidify a defence that has shipped more goals than any other side in the current top six.

While the departure of three key players is indeed a huge blow to Gary Hamilton's Glenavon, in centre-back Birney they are gaining a player with considerable Premiership experience.

They 27-year-old, who joined the Glens from Linfield in 2011, was set to be out of contract at the end of the season.