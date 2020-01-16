Simon Cox: Southend United striker leaves club by mutual consent
Southend United striker Simon Cox has left the club after terminating his contract by mutual consent.
Cox, 32, spent three and a half years at Roots Hall after joining on a free transfer from Reading.
"The pleasure was all mine. Good luck for the future - I'll be back at Roots Hall one day," Cox said on Twitter.
The Republic of Ireland international has joined Western Sydney Wanderers in Australia's A League on a deal until the end of next season.
His previous clubs also include Swindon, West Brom and Nottingham Forest.
