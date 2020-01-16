Simon Cox: Southend United striker leaves club by mutual consent

From the section

Simon Cox was named Southend United player of the season with 17 goals last season

Southend United striker Simon Cox has left the club after terminating his contract by mutual consent.

Cox, 32, spent three and a half years at Roots Hall after joining on a free transfer from Reading.

"The pleasure was all mine. Good luck for the future - I'll be back at Roots Hall one day," Cox said on Twitter.

The Republic of Ireland international has joined Western Sydney Wanderers in Australia's A League on a deal until the end of next season.

His previous clubs also include Swindon, West Brom and Nottingham Forest.

