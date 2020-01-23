FA Cup fourth round on the BBC: How to follow the action

Media playback is not supported on this device FA Cup: Watch the best third-round goals

FA Cup fourth round Dates: 24-27 January Coverage: Brentford v Leicester City live on BBC One on Saturday, 25 January (12:45 GMT) - as well as Manchester City v Fulham on Sunday, 26 January (13:00) and Shrewsbury Town v Liverpool (17:00)

Shrewsbury Town are at home to Liverpool, eight-time winners Chelsea are at Hull City, Birmingham City are playing an away tie against Coventry at their home ground - FA Cup fourth-round weekend has thrown up a list of potential stories.

A competition that started with 736 teams back in August is down to the last 32 - with League Two Northampton Town, who host Championship Derby County on Friday, the lowest ranked side left.

BBC One is showing three live games - Brentford against Leicester City on Saturday (12:45 GMT), Fulham's visit to holders Manchester City on Sunday (13:00) and, later in the day, Premier League leaders Liverpool's tie at League One Shrewsbury (17:00).

The fifth-round draw will be shown live on The One Show on Monday and will take place just before 19:20.

Glen Johnson, an FA Cup winner with Portsmouth in 2008, and Teddy Sheringham, who scored in Manchester United's FA Cup final win over Newcastle in 1999, will conduct the draw.

BBC local radio has full-match commentary on every tie across the round on the website and app.

Leicester have been among the Premier League's front runners all season, while Brentford have become strong contenders to join them in the top flight thanks to their strong Championship form.

Gary Lineker presents BBC One's live coverage from Griffin Park, which starts at 12:15, and is joined by former England striker Alan Shearer and ex-Leicester striker Dion Dublin.

Jason Mohammad will then bring all the latest FA Cup drama from Saturday's ties in Final Score, which is on BBC One from 16:00.

Three-time winner Martin Keown and Danny Murphy, who helped Liverpool win the 2001 final, are the studio guests in a highlights show on BBC One on Saturday (22:30), presented by Gabby Logan, and repeated on Sunday at 07:40.

BBC One's coverage of Manchester City's tie with Fulham starts at 12:45, with Micah Richards, who helped the Blues win the FA Cup in 2011, and ex-Everton forward Tim Cahill joining Logan in the studio.

Lineker presents live coverage of Shrewsbury's tie with Liverpool from 16:30. He will be joined by Shearer and Ian Wright, a two-time winner with Arsenal.

Media playback is not supported on this device Shrewsbury Town (Pierre) 1-0 Bristol City

Manish Bhasin will be joined by ex-Liverpool defender Stephen Warnock for highlights of all Sunday's ties on BBC One from 22:30.

BBC Radio 5 Live will have full commentary on Northampton's tie with Derby on Friday from 20:00 before three live commentaries on Saturday - Brentford v Leicester (12:45), Southampton v Tottenham (15:00) and Hull v Chelsea (17:30).

BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra has live commentary on the all-Championship tie between QPR and Sheffield Wednesday on Friday (20:00).

In addition, the BBC Sport website will show in-play clips and goals from all the ties.

The BBC Sport website and BBC iPlayer will have a pop-up "The FA Cup Channel" over the course of the weekend.

Media playback is not supported on this device Mata's dinked finish gives Man Utd FA Cup win over Wolves

Monday's fifth round draw will be presented by Mark Chapman and is live from BBC Broadcasting House.

'The FA Cup channel' - schedule

Saturday

10:00 GMT FA Cup Rewind R4 Part 1

11:00 FA Cup Rewind R4 Part 2

12:00 FA Cup fourth-round classic from 2015: Chelsea 2 Bradford 4

12:15 Live: Brentford v Leicester (plus the option on iPlayer to watch Women's FA Cup fourth round tie between Manchester United v Manchester City live from 12:40)

14:30 Final Score

17:30 Fourth round goals loop

22:30 FA Cup Match of the Day

Sunday

09:00 FA Cup Rewind R4 Part 1

10:00 FA Cup Rewind R4 Part 2

11:00 FA Cup fourth-round classic from 2015: Chelsea 2 Bradford 4

11:15 FA Cup fourth-round classic from 2004: Tottenham 3 Manchester City 4

12:45 Live: Man City v Fulham

15:05 FA Cup classic from 2006: Luton 3 Liverpool 5

16:30 Live: Shrewsbury v Liverpool

19:10 Fourth round goals loop

22:30 FA Cup Match of the Day