Slaven Bilic: West Brom boss says his side must 'nullify mistakes'

West Bromwich Albion have to "minimise and nullify mistakes" as they bid to hold on to the Championship top spot, says boss Slaven Bilic.

The Baggies, who host Stoke on Monday, are a point clear of second-placed Leeds United and seven in front of Brentford in third.

"It would be brilliant to have a 20-point gap and to be sorted now, but it's not like that," Bilic told BBC WM.

Albion are without a win in five league games, drawing four and losing one.

That run has seen the gap between themselves and the play-off places cut from 12 points since the win at Birmingham last month.

"Of course we know that the gap is getting closer," said Bilic. "Every team has a plan and is optimistic. No team is coming in to any game thinking this is not important or that it is a friendly.

"It isn't easy for any of the teams around us, apart from Brentford, they are on fire now.

"We are still on top of the table in a great position and we know that we have to minimise and nullify the mistakes to make that gap bigger again.

"We dropped a bit and last week [in the 2-2 draw against Charlton] we played good, but we were sloppy with defending and we weren't good enough in situations to put the game to bed."

Bilic eyes additions to Albion squad

Despite Albion being the Championship's top scorers, with 50 goals, Bilic is looking to add to his squad during the transfer window and confirmed his interest in Dinamo Zagreb forward Mislav Orsic.

The 27-year-old Croatia international has scored 18 goals in 25 club appearances this season.

"On the one hand, I don't like to talk about the players who aren't on our list, who are not West Brom players, but yes, I like him as a player," added Bilic.

"He has got into the national team, which is not easy to break into as we have a good national team.

"He is a really good player and I like him a lot, but we will see what happens there."

Sweden international and former Norwich and Swansea defender Martin Olsson is also training with the Baggies after recovering from a ruptured Achilles.

"Martin was free, he didn't play football for a year, but he's a good age and he is very experienced," said Bilic.

"He looks good, hopefully he is going to look good enough to stay with us and hopefully we are going to be good for him."