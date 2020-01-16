Josh Ginnelly: Bristol Rovers sign Preston midfielder

Josh Ginnelly (right) last played for Preston against Bristol City last September

Bristol Rovers have signed Preston North End midfielder Josh Ginnelly on loan until the end of the season.

The 22-year-old has made nine appearances for the Championship side since joining them from Walsall last January, initially on loan.

"I met up with the gaffer and he told me his plans going forward. I liked the sound of them," he said.

"I'm glad that he's keen to work with me and the boys to turn bad results into good ones."

Ginnelly began his career at Shrewsbury before joining Burnley on a three-year deal in 2015, but subsequently went out on loan to Altrincham, Walsall, Lincoln City and Tranmere Rovers.

After three years with the Clarets, he was released without making a first-team appearance, and returned to Walsall on a permanent deal in 2018.

Ginnelly joins a Rovers side who are currently 12th in League One, just three points outside the play-off places and could make his debut at Rotherham on Saturday.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.