Turkey v Italy

Domenico Berardi scored Italy's fourth goal as they beat the Czech Republic on June 4

TEAM NEWS

Turkey are without Cenk Tosun, their top scorer in qualifying, who misses Euro 2020 after injuring his knee in April.

Lille striker Burak Yilmaz, 35, will lead the line, while winger Cengiz Under may start after scoring as a substitute in their last warm-up match.

Italy could name the same team which beat the Czech Republic last week.

Marco Verratti has yet to recover from a knee problem, so Manuel Locatelli is likely to again start in midfield.

Domenico Berardi has scored in each of his last four appearances for the Azzurri and is expected to get the nod on the right wing ahead of Federico Chiesa.

Roma midfielder Lorenzo Pellegrini was injured in training on Wednesday, and Italy are awaiting confirmation from Uefa that they will be able to call-up Fiorentina's Gaetano Castrovilli as a replacement.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Turkey have never beaten Italy, losing seven of 10 encounters, although the two most recent fixtures - friendlies in 2002 and 2006 - ended in 1-1 draws.

The only meeting at a major tournament came exactly 21 years ago (on 11 June) at Euro 2000, when the Azzurri won 2-1 in Arnhem thanks to goals from Antonio Conte and Pippo Inzaghi. Okan Buruk briefly equalized for the Turks, scoring their first goal at a European Championship finals.

Turkey

Turkey have lost their opening game at all four of their previous European Championship appearances.

They have scored a total of 14 goals in six matches this calendar year, only failing to net once (in May's 0-0 draw with Guinea).

Turkey's squad has an average age of 24 days and 352 days, the lowest of any side at Euro 2020.

Senol Gunes' side were the only team not to concede a single goal from open play in Euro 2020 qualifying, while their overall total of three goals conceded was a joint low with Belgium.

They have only kept one clean sheet in their last 10 games at either the World Cup or European Championship, though it came in their most recent match - a 2-0 win against the Czech Republic in the group stage of Euro 2016.

Italy