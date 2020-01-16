Luke McGee: Bradford City sign Portsmouth goalkeeper on loan

Luke McGee's last competitive appearance for Portsmouth came in a 2-1 win over Arsenal Under-21 in the EFL Trophy in December 2018

Bradford City have signed Portsmouth goalkeeper Luke McGee on loan until the end of the season.

The 24-year-old has not featured for the League One side this campaign.

The former Tottenham trainee arrives after Bantams number one Richard O'Donnell was ruled out for up to a month with a hamstring injury.

"It feels really good to be here and I cannot wait to get going," McGee, who could make his debut against Scunthorpe on Saturday, told the club website.

