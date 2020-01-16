Nottingham Forest's City Ground to host Women's Continental League Cup final

Last season's final ended goalless before Manchester City won the trophy in a penalty shoot-out

Nottingham Forest's City Ground will host this season's Women's Continental League Cup final on 29 February.

Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester City and Manchester United all progressed to the semi-finals with wins on Wednesday.

The draw for the last four will be held on Saturday, with the games scheduled to be played on the 29 or 30 January.

"It is an iconic venue in the heart of the country," Football Association Women's Professional Game Director Kelly Simmons said.

"We are delighted to confirm The City Ground as the host of the FA Women's Continental Tyres League Cup Final.

"It is fitting for the conclusion of the competition. The final will be one of the showpiece fixtures in the women's football calendar."

