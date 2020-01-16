Motherwell boss Stephen Robinson to stand trial for assault

Stephen Robinson has been charged over the alleged incident on Waverley Bridge in Edinburgh

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson is to stand trial next month accused of assaulting his partner.

Robinson, 45, appeared at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Thursday charged with allegedly grabbing Robyn Lauchlan and pinning her against a fence at the city's Waverley Bridge.

He also faces a breach of the peace allegation relating to the incident on 13 December.

The Northern Irishman has pled not guilty to both charges.

"I continue to deny any wrongdoing and look forward to having the chance to clear my name at trial," Robinson said in a statement.

He is alleged to have assaulted Ms Lauchlan by seizing her by the body, pushing and pulling her by the body and pushing her back and pinning her against a fence or similar at Waverley Bridge, Edinburgh, on 13 December.

Robinson is also accused of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner by shouting, swearing and acting in an aggressive manner during the same incident.

In a statement last month, Police Scotland confirmed nobody was injured during the "disturbance".

The Fir Park manager, who has been in charge of the Scottish Premiership's third-placed side for three years, will appear for another hearing next month with his trial scheduled for 27 February.

A spokesperson for Motherwell said: "Motherwell Football Club is fully aware of the circumstances of the alleged incident and the not guilty plea made by Stephen.

"We will respect the legal process and refrain from making further comment at this time."