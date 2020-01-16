Michael Nottingham: Crewe Alexandra sign defender on loan from Blackpool

Michael Nottingham has made six appearances for Blackpool so far this season

Crewe Alexandra have signed defender Michael Nottingham from League One side Blackpool on loan until the end of the season.

The 30-year-old Saint Kitts and Nevis international joined Blackpool from Salford in 2018 and has made 45 appearances for the club.

Blackpool chief executive Ben Mansfield said: "We wish him all the very best.

"This is a good move for Michael and one where he'll get the opportunity to play on a more consistent basis again."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.