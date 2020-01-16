Wrexham sign midfielder Davis Keillor-Dunn

From the section

Davis Keillor-Dunn (right) left Ross County in September 2019 after requesting more game time

Wrexham have signed midfielder Davis Keillor-Dunn until the end of the season.

The 22-year old has previously had spells at Middlesbrough, Sunderland, Chesterfield and Ross County.

Most recently Keillor-Dunn played 11 games for Falkirk on loan.

"It's a perfect match, I've heard a lot about the club and the supporters, it's a really good move for me," Keillor-Dunn said of joining National League side Wrexham.

"I can't wait to get going."