Sammie Szmodics: Bristol City midfielder joins Peterborough on loan

Sammie Szmodics has only started one league game for Bristol City

Bristol City midfielder Sammie Szmodics has joined League One Peterborough on loan until the end of the season.

The 24-year-old has only played four games for the Championship side since a free transfer move from Colchester United last summer.

Szmodics made 162 appearances for Colchester, scoring 38 goals, in his six years with the League Two club.

"I am absolutely delighted to get him into the building. He is a talented boy," Posh boss Darren Ferguson said.

Meanwhile, chairman Darragh MacAnthony has confirmed that a second Championship club has now been given permission to speak to forward Marcus Maddison.

The 26-year-old was cleared for talks with Charlton Athletic earlier this week.

"We have given him permission to speak to two Championship clubs. It's up to them and the player to agree terms or not," MacAnthony posted on Twitter.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.