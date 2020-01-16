Walsall: Reading winger Jack Nolan joins for undisclosed fee

Jack Nolan is Walsall manager Darrell Clarke's first signing of the January transfer window

Walsall have signed Reading winger Jack Nolan for an undisclosed fee.

The length of Nolan's deal with the Saddlers has not been disclosed, but he is eligible to make his debut against Crawley Town on Saturday.

Nolan, 18, failed to make a senior appearance for Reading after signing a professional deal in May 2018.

"I'm delighted to be here," he said. "I can't wait to get going and I'm really looking forward to my first Football League experience."

