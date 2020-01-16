Inverness Caledonian Thistle sign Elgin's Shane Sutherland on pre-contact

Shane Sutherland has scored 23 goals this season, and 95 in total for Elgin City

Inverness Caledonian Thistle have signed Elgin City's 23-goal striker Shane Sutherland on a pre-contract.

Sutherland, 29, started his career at the Scottish Championship club and has scored heavily in the lower leagues since with Elgin and Peterhead.

He will stay at the League Two club for the rest of the season.

"Shane is a player the club know well, and I think he deserves an opportunity at a higher level," said Inverness CT manager John Robertson.

"You look at Shane's goal record, it's very impressive. He's a local lad, he's hungry. He's lost his way in terms of full-time football and he realises this is a marvellous opportunity for him.

"He's still an Elgin City player at the moment and we've emphasised the point that he has to put everything on the back-burner and work extremely hard for Elgin from now until the end of the season."