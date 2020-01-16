Football gossip: Cavani, Werner, Sane, Kane, Fernandes, Cancelo, Sharp

Manchester United will be offered the chance to sign Paris St-Germain and Uruguay forward Edinson Cavani, 32, for free in the summer - but have been told he is not available this month. (Manchester Evening News)

Chelsea are favourites to sign RB Leipzig and Germany striker Timo Werner after the 23-year-old said he wanted to test himself in the Premier League. (Bild, via Mail)

Manchester City remain keen on keeping Germany forward Leroy Sane, who has been linked with a move to Bayern Munich, and have not given up hope of convincing the 24-year-old to sign a new contract. (Metro)

Tottenham and England forward Harry Kane, 26, has been told by one of the UK's leading surgeons that he will probably miss Euro 2020. (Press Association, via Sun)

Sporting Lisbon and Portugal midfielder Bruno Fernandes could be in the stands for Manchester United's visit to Liverpool on Sunday as talks continue over a potential £50m move to Old Trafford. (A Bola, via Mirror)

Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho has spoken to Manchester City and Portugal full-back Joao Cancelo, 25, about a potential move. (El Desmarque, via Mail)

Lille and France Under-21 midfielder Boubakary Soumare, 20, is set to decide between signing for Manchester United or Chelsea before the transfer deadline. (Sky Sports)

Liverpool will not embark on a warm-weather training camp this February with Jurgen Klopp opting for an alternative approach as he will give his players a week off training. (Standard)

Juventus and Germany midfielder Emre Can, 26, has ruled out a potential move to Manchester United, because of his connections with former club Liverpool. (Tuttosport, via Mirror)

Celtic, Derby County, Leeds United and Nottingham Forest are all interested in signing Sheffield United's English striker Billy Sharp, 33, but the player has the choice to stay at the club if he wants. (Sheffield Star)

Manchester City want to beat Barcelona to the signing of Spain Under-19 midfielder Ivan Morante, 19, who currently plays for Villarreal B. (Telegraph)

European football's leaders are close to an agreement to expand the Champions League by four extra match dates each season. (Times, subscription required)

Aston Villa are being linked with a move for France international midfielder Steven Nzonzi, 31. The former Blackburn and Stoke player is currently on loan at Galatasaray from Roma. (Telefoot, via Birmingham Mail)

AC Milan are considering a move for Wigan's 22-year-old United States left-back Antonee Robinson and Hearts' Scottish teenage defender Aaron Hickey, 17. (Sky Sports)

The agent of Matias Vecino, 28, has dismissed speculation the Inter Milan and Uruguay midfielder is set to move to Everton. (Milan News, via Inside Futbol)

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has accused the football authorities of disregarding player safety, with the club facing the possibility of an FA Cup replay during next month's winter break. (Times, subscription required)

Newcastle United have been told that former Everton and England Under-21 winger Ademola Lookman is not available for loan. The 22-year-old is now playing for German side RB Leipzig, but has struggled for game time. (Newcastle Chronicle)

Celtic boss Neil Lennon faces a transfer battle from Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa in the January window for the signature of Manchester City's English winger Ian Poveda, 19. (Express)

Aston Villa will have to pay more than £20m to sign 23-year-old English forward Jarrod Bowen from Hull City. (Athletic, via Birmingham Mail)

Bournemouth and Bosnia-Herzegovina goalkeeper Asmir Begovic, 32, who has joined AC Milan on loan, will "evaluate" his future at the end of the season. (Bournemouth Echo)