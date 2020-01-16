Mbwana Samatta: Aston Villa hoping to sign Genk striker for £10m

Mbwana Samatta has scored 43 league goals in 98 appearances for Genk in Belgium's top flight.

Aston Villa are hoping to complete a £10m deal for Genk striker Mbwana Samatta as manager Dean Smith moves to strengthen his attacking options.

Smith needs to bolster this area after losing Brazilian forward Wesley for the rest of the season with a knee injury sustained at Burnley on New Year's Day.

Samatta, who scored against Liverpool in this season's Champions League group stage, has emerged as a Villa target.

But the fine details of the transfer are yet to be agreed.

The 27-year-old Tanzania international requires a work permit so he will not be available in time for Villa's visit to Brighton on Saturday.

Villa are willing to part with Ivory Coast striker Jonathan Kodija and have had interest from Championship side Nottingham Forest and Ligue 1 club Amiens.

Smith's side are 18th in the Premier League after 22 matches.

Villa have also been linked with 31-year-old Leicester City striker Islam Slimani

The Algeria international is currently on loan at Monaco, and Smith said the club may have to take some gambles this month.

"January is even harder without recognised strikers as clubs can stick prices up a bit, it always has been a tough window and we have to take a couple of risks," said Smith.

"I'm calm and confident we will get players but we have big games and, if we don't get one in by Saturday, it'll be the third in row without a recognised striker.

"We have to make sure we do the best we can without and hope we can get one through.

"There is a necessity there. With Wesley getting injured and Keinan [Davis] being out we have to strengthen massively so we are looking for a couple."