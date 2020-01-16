Josh Benson: Grimsby Town sign midfielder on loan from Burnley

Josh Benson is yet to make a senior appearance since joining Burnley in 2018

Grimsby Town have signed midfielder Josh Benson on loan from Premier League side Burnley until the end of the season.

The 20-year-old began his career as a youth with Arsenal before going on to join the Clarets in 2018.

Benson is yet to make a senior Burnley appearance but was on the bench against Manchester United in January 2019.

After Anthony Glennon's arrival earlier in January, Benson becomes the second Clarets player to join the Mariners.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.