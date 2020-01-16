Louis Thompson: MK Dons sign Norwich midfielder

Louis Thompson (left) spent the first half of the season on loan at Shrewsbury Town

MK Dons have signed Norwich City midfielder Louis Thompson on loan until the end of the season.

The 25-year-old has become the Dons' third signing of the January transfer window, joining Canaries team-mate Carlton Morris and former Swindon Town team-mate Ben Gladwin.

"The team are playing a great brand of football and I wanted to get down here and be a part of that," Thompson said.

"Hopefully I can take to it like a duck to water."

The former Wales Under-21 international made eight appearances for Norwich's promotion-winning side last season.

He spent five seasons with Swindon, and joined Shrewsbury on loan for the first half of the 2019-20 campaign.

