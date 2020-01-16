Ashley Young: Manchester United agree fee with Inter Milan

Ashley Young scored 19 times for Manchester United, with his last goal coming in the 4-0 win over AZ Alkmaar in the Europa League in December

Manchester United have agreed a £1.28m (1.5m euros) fee with Inter Milan for defender Ashley Young.

The 34-year-old had previously told United of his desire to join Inter and has not been involved in the club's past three games.

It is understood the deal includes an add-on fee, which will be activated if Inter win Serie A this season.

If the January transfer is finalised, it will bring an end to Young's eight-and-a-half-year stay at Old Trafford.

The deal is subject to a medical, scheduled to take place in Milan on Friday, and the agreement of personal terms.

He has played 261 times for United and was club captain this season, although he only started 10 league games in 2019-20.

Young, who has played 39 times for England, joined United from Aston Villa in 2011 and has been part of squads that won the Premier League in 2012-13, the FA Cup in 2015-16, and both the League Cup and Europa League in 2016-17.

Inter, who signed Romelu Lukaku from United last August and also have Alexis Sanchez on loan from the Red Devils, are second in Serie A, two points adrift of Juventus.

Under former Chelsea boss Antonio Conte, they are aiming to win their first Serie A title since 2010.