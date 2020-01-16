Glentoran: Midfielder Chris Gallagher extends contract

Gallagher joined the Glens on a two-year deal in 2018

Glentoran defender Chris Gallagher has extended his current deal at the club until the end of the 2021/22 season.

The Northern Ireland under-21 international joined the east Belfast side from Shrewsbury in 2018.

The news came just a day after it was announced that Croatian duo Hrvoje Plum and Marijan Antolovic signed extensions with the Glens.

Mick McDermott's side currently sit second in the Irish Premiership, level with leaders Linfield.

"Chris epitomizes what we ask of any young player," manager McDermott told the club website.

"He wasn't playing at the start of the season and he wasn't happy, he knuckled down, he won back his place and he has proven his desire and commitment - that's what pleases me more than anything!"