Paul McShane: Rochdale defender signs new 18-month contract at club

Paul McShane has made nine appearances since joining Rochdale in October

Rochdale defender Paul McShane has signed a new 18-month contract to keep the former Republic of Ireland man with the League One club until summer 2021.

The 34-year-old initially joined the club on a short-term deal in October having left Reading in the summer.

"I've enjoyed my time so far. Working with Brian, his staff and the players has been very enjoyable," he said.

"There's some really good lads in the changing room and really good players, so there's a good combination."