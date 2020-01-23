Tranmere v Watford: Test your knowledge on football's delays and postponements

The 'Big Freeze' during the winter of 1962-63 wreaked havoc with the football fixtures for several weeks

Tranmere Rovers v Watford - FA Cup third-round replay Venue: Prenton Park Date: Thursday, 23 January Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Live radio and text commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, the BBC Sport website and mobile app.

Bad weather, red cards, a serious bout of flu... all things that can postpone a football match.

After Tranmere Rovers' FA Cup third-round replay with Watford was cancelled because of heavy rainfall on 14 January, the two sides will try again to conclude the tie at Prenton Park on Thursday, 23 January.

There have been many weird and wonderful reasons why a simple game of football has been called off, suspended or even just delayed for a few minutes.

Have a go at our 10-question quiz to test your knowledge of some of them.